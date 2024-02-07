Bridgnorth townsfolk to descend on French streets for popular music festival

Members of the Bridgnorth Twinning Association are arranging a trip to Thiers, France, to take part in the Pamparina Festival.

Bridgnorth and the French town were twinned in 1978. The Shropshire town was also twinned with the German city of Schrobenhausen in 1992.

The three-day Pamparina Festival, from July 5-8, will see the medieval streets of Thiers filled with music as around 40 groups will perform in the town.

Fran Spicer, from Bridgnorth Twinning Association, said they will meet up with some of their friends from Schrobenhausen during the festival.

She said: "We hope to get a strong Bridgnorth contingent along to enjoy the music festival which takes part along the alleyways of medieval Thiers showcasing bands playing hip-hop, soul, folk, song, rock and even disco.

"Why not come along and join in? If you are interested please contact me - it looks to be a lively and fun weekend."

Those interested should contact Fran Spicer at franspicer9@gmail.com.