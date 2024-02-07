False alarm at Bridgnorth school after 'smoke' seen during early hours
Two fire engines were sent to a Shropshire school in the early hours of Wednesday after smoke was seen billowing from the premises.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS)said when crews got to St Marys Blue Coat Primary School in Bridgnorth they found it had been a false alarm.
A spokesperson for SFRS said steam from the school heating system had been confused as smoke, but following an external search of the building completed on foot using thermal imagine cameras, fire crews found no sign of flames.