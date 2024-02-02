Watch horrifying moment suspected thieves 'tried to run down' locals in pub car park

In shocking footage recorded by a Bridgnorth businessman, the alleged thieves can be seen driving at speed in a white van towards three people who were trying to prevent them stealing from their own work's vehicle.

The video was recorded by Richard Pearson, owner of electric vehicle supplier, Fairway EV, in Bridgnorth, while his colleague Mark Ainsworth was nearly hit by the speeding vehicle.

Mark told the Shropshire Star that the incident occurred at around 2pm on Wednesday when they stopped for lunch at the Wheel pub in Worfield, on the A454 Bridgnorth Road.