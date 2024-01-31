Bridgnorth restorers honoured by Aston Martin owners

The Aston Martin Bulldog was restored by Classic Motor Car’s (CMC) in Bridgnorth last year. It had never achieved its 200mph top speed when it rolled off the production line in 1979, but managed to reach it at a test in Scotland following its restoration.

Now the team at CMC have been have been awarded the Victor Gauntlett Trophy by The Aston Martin Owners Club (AMOC) on Saturday.

The award, named after Aston Martin's former chairman, was received at The Belfry Hotel at the Aston Martin Owners Club annual prize giving by David Barzilay, Classic Motor Car’s (CMC) Communications Director.

He received the award on behalf of Bulldog owner Philip Sarofim, restoration project director Richard Gauntlett - who is the son of Victor - the original Bulldog engineers, and the technicians at CMC who restored the car.

Mark Gauntlett, Head Of Special Project Sales at Aston Martin, said: “As you may know, the Victor Gauntlett trophy was established in 2003 by Aston Martin Lagonda and the Aston Martin Owners Club in memory of my father.

“I’m very pleased to say that Team Bulldog has been awarded this year's trophy for the fantastic restoration and subsequent 200mph plus run, finally achieving what had been planned over 40 years ago.

"I know the whole story has captured the interest of AMOC members, the wider Aston Martin family and the public through the great storytelling coverage and many accolades received around the world.”

In receiving the award on Saturday, David Barzilay said: “I am extremely honoured to pick up this award today on behalf of the Bulldog team. It has created a Bulldog family, which I and everyone involved have been proud to be part of.

“It has been an amazing journey with journalists in more than 60 countries asking for information and thousands of followers around the globe."

In a statement, Richard Gauntlett, said: “From all of the many people who comprise ‘Team Bulldog’ and especially from the owner Phillip Sarofim and myself, we would like to thank you all at the AMOC from the bottom of our hearts for this prestigious award.

“The entire Bulldog project has been a deeply personal journey for all involved, and I am so sorry I am unable to be with you to receive an award given in the name of my father and presented by Mark, my big brother.

“I am so proud of the team and to showcase what an incredible feat was achieved originally by William Towns, the designer, Keith Martin and his incredible team of engineers and latterly, of course, by the whole team at CMC.

“I know that the project will stand out hugely in the lives of all those involved, so thank you all so much again for this huge honour.”