Shoot organiser back at work day after being hospitalised with 'potentially serious' injuries

Oliver Davies suffered "potentially serious" injuries on Monday afternoon following the incident at the Davenport Estate in Worfield, between Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton.

Mr Davies runs Oliver Davies Sporting and organises shoots on the rural estate.

Midlands Air Ambulance said they responded to the incident at around 1.45pm.

A spokesperson said: "An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a man with potentially serious injuries.

"He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed via land ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment."

However, a spokesperson for Oliver Davies Sporting said Mr Davies was "fine" following the incident and had returned to work on Tuesday.

She said: "Everybody is fine. It was only a minor incident although at the time it was considered to be potentially serious. He is back at the shoot today."