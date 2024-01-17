Bridgnorth mother of two dies three days after terminal diagnosis
A Bridgnorth mother of two has died just three days after being diagnosed with terminal cancer at the age of just 42.
Racheal Quinton, who had been on the support staff at St Leonard's CE Primary School in the town, was months away from being a grandmother when she died on January 9.
Family members have said that Racheal visited the GP on December 27 where she underwent a blood test.
On December 29 she was taken to hospital, but on January 6 she received the news that she had terminal cancer.