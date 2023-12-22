Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after car hits tree in Bridgnorth and catches fire

It happened on Stratford Lane in the early hours of Friday morning, shortly after midnight.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew to the scene from Telford Central Station, while police and the ambulance service attended.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a tree on at the junction of Stratford Lane and the B4176 at 12.03am.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man. He was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."

The fire service said they had used a hose to put out a fire in the vehicle's engine block.