Firefighters sent to home near Bridgnorth after flooded annexe started smoking

The incident happened at Brantley Lane, Claverley, on Tuesday afternoon.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.41pm on Tuesday, December 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire.

"Reports of smoke issuing from a flooded annexe. Fire was out prior to fire service arrival, crews used small gear and a thermal imaging camera to inspect the property.

Two fire engines were sent from Bridgnorth, as well as crews from Wombourne and West Midlands Fire Service. An operations officer was also in attendance.