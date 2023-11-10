Student, 18, becomes one of the country's youngest councillors

Kieran Chambers was co-opted onto Alveley and Romsley Parish Council after speaking at a meeting about his strong ties to the community and desire to help improve it.

He was one of two candidates to put their names forward to fill the vacancy.

Mr Chambers only finished his A-levels at Bridgnorth Sixth Form this summer, and celebrated his 18th birthday in August. He is now studying politics and social policy at the university of Wolverhampton.

While he is a member of the Conservative Party, Mr Chambers will sit as an independent councillor.

He hopes to go into politics after finishing his studies.

Mr Chambers said: “My grandparents first moved to Alveley together in 1969, and have lived here ever since. I have lived in Alveley all my life, and it’s a big part of my identity – I’m very proud to be a local in Alveley.

“I wanted to stand as a parish councillor because it will allow me to give more to the community in a more official capacity.”

Mr Chambers has been active on social media and is eager to hear local residents’ views and concerns.

He has already taken up a number of speeding and road safety issues and passed these on to the local policing team.

“Being on the parish council allows me to tie all of that together and obtain tangible, effective results for residents when issues do arise. So, that’s what I hope to achieve in this new role,” he said.

Mr Chambers is also keen to get stuck in to community events to help bring local people together.

“I don’t want to see this community become disconnected," he explained.

“When my grandparents moved here, everybody knew everybody – and my grandparents still do know nearly everyone in the village, to my amazement.

“I think maintaining that level of connectedness is vital.”