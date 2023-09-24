Playground opening at Alveley Primary School near Bridgnorth with the same people who opened the playground 16 years ago! Pictured, from left, Peter Warrington, Michael York and now teacher Holly Evans.

Holly, once a pupil at Alveley Primary School, is now a teacher there and she met up with fellow former pupil Peter and former Alveley church warden Mike York to reenact a scene from back in the day.

They had been pictured opening the quad at the school, near Bridgnorth, in 2007.

Now, after a new investment in the same area they came back again to reenact the scene.

The quad is the latest in a raft of developments the school has invested in, most recently the forest school, which has tripled in size and includes fruit and vegetables planters, a minibeast area and weather stations.

Miss Evans, who teachers years three and four, said: “It is both an honour and a privilege to be working at Alveley.

"I am grateful for the opportunities this school gave me and I look forward to giving other children the same opportunities I had, inspiring them to follow their own path in the future.”

Paul O’Malley, executive headteacher, said: “Miss Evans joining our team brings home the sense of community our school has; an ex-pupil returning to begin her teaching career at her old primary school. That she is also able to open our outdoor learning area, 16 years after she had previously opened it, really adds to this.”

Playground opening at Alveley Primary School near Bridgnorth with the same people who opened the playground 16 years ago! In Picture L>R: Peter Warrington, Michael York and now Teacher Holly Evans.

The school is looking forward to welcoming parents and carers into their nursery and reception classes for two open days, the morning of October 4 and afternoon of October 5.

School leaders say their Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) provision, which was judged ‘Good’ at the last OFSTED inspection, has continued to develop, and move from strength to strength.