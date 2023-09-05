Lions urge men to get their prostate tested at Bridgnorth event

A previous Bridgnorth Lions annual prostate screening event at Caste Hall

The Lions club launched its annual public PSA (prostate-specific antigen) Test Event in 2009 and has carried out more than 11,000 tests since then.

The screening programme is returning to Bridgnorth again this month, organised by the town's branch of the Lions.

Nationally, more than 500 men have been diagnosed with prostate cancer following one of these events, leading to potentially life-saving early treatment.

The blood test measures the amount of PSA in a person's blood.

As with last year, Bridgnorth organisers say they are conducting optional cholesterol and or diabetes test at the same time as the PSA tests.

The screening event takes place on Wednesday, September 20 between 4.30pm and 10pm.

Men aged 40-plus are eligible for screening at Castle Hall in High Town. It costs £20 per test.

Martin Allen from the Bridgnorth Lions said: "This could literally be a life-or-death event for some. Prostate cancer kills 13,000 men in the UK every year – but if caught early, the disease is potentially curable. However, its symptoms can often be difficult to recognise.

“Almost without exception every man who has subsequently been diagnosed with prostate cancer following one of our PSA test evenings had no idea that they had the disease."

He added that the scheme is open to all men over 40 but that booking was essential.