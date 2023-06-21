Two tons of flytipped rubbish set on fire as Bridgnorth crews ask people to be 'more vigilant'

Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Fire crews say it is the second time they have been called to such an incident in the space of a week and they have asked for landowners to be vigilant and homeowners to check who takes their rubbish away.

One fire crew was scrambled to Stourbridge Road, Bridgnorth, at 10.29pm on Tuesday to reports of a car fire.

When the appliance from Bridgnorth Fire Station arrived on the scene they found it was a blaze in a field. They used a hosereel jet and rakes, shovels, and mathooks to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "For the second time in a week we have been called to a pile of fly tipped waste set alight.

"This time dumped and set alight in a field gateway on the outskirts of town on the Stourbridge Road.

"We are asking for land owners to me more vigilant around field gateways and homeowners to be savvy and only use reputable people or companies to remove rubbish."