Haydn Festival to bring 'the baryton' to Bridgnorth

A previous Haydn Festival in Bridgnorth

The unique festival, which has taken place in Bridgnorth for the last 29 years, is returning to the town from June 6-11.

Organisers say this year’s range of compositions demonstrate how Joseph Haydn’s innovations in musical structure, along with his contemporaries Mozart and Beethoven, had a profound influence on the music of the classical period right through to the present day.

The concerts celebrating the Austrian composer take place predominantly in St Mary's Church, in East Castle Street, although nearby Acton Round Church will be hosting a concert of opera arias.

Mike Proudman, who helps put on the classical festival each year, said: "A festival feature this year is music showcasing the baryton.

The baryton will appear at the annual Haydn Festival in Bridgnorth

"This is a 17th century instrument similar in shape to a cello but having 16 strings. Joseph Haydn, as court composer, wrote 123 baryton works of outstanding beauty for Prince Esterhazy of Austria."

He said the Valencia Baryton Project will be performing on Thursday evening on June 9 and Friday lunchtime June 9 and in line with the theme of Haydn’s influence will be performing works by modern day composers John Pickup and Steve Zink along with trios and duos by Haydn.

Other lunchtime concerts offer a variety of chamber music with the English Haydn Piano Trio, the Revolutionary Wind Machine and Florilegium. The popular Consone Quartet open the Festival on Tuesday 6th June at 12.30pm.

A highlight of the evening symphony concerts is a performance by the virtuoso Jennifer Pike playing the Mendelssohn violin concerto on Saturday, June 10 at 7.30pm

Other talented soloists performing during the week are Eva Caballero (flute), George Ross (cello), Steven Devine (fortepiano) and Mark Baigent (oboe).