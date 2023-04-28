Hopes waterwheel will turn again as historic mill set to reopen

Daniels Mill near Bridgnorth is set to reopen on May 7.

Daniel's Mill, on the outskirts of Bridgnorth, will reopen its doors during the King's Coronation weekend.

The attraction in Knowle Sands is home to the largest working waterwheel powering a corn mill in the country.

However, the historic waterwheel hasn't turned for two years due to it needing repairs but it is hoped these will be finished by May 7 when Daniel's Mill reopens to the public.

The mill usually opens during the Easter weekend but has had to delay this year due to the repairs needed to the waterwheel.

The historic corn mill is thought to be around 500 years old and was in the same family for more than 250 years before a charitable trust took over in 2008.

The mill is being restored to its former glory by the trust in a restoration project that is set to cost £1.5 million when it is completed.

Chairman of the group, David Hollyhead, said: "We are now making progress on repairing the front elevations of the building and stabilising the fabric of the build.

"We are at the moment raising funds to repair the raceway and wheel pit which suffered during floods due to previous works not holding up to the water pressure.

"The wheel has not turned now for two years and on going work hopefully will be completed by the opening weekend."

He added that Daniel's Mill was "desperate for volunteers" to help keep up with the restoration.

"We need volunteers of any age bricklayers, carpenters painters and anyone with time to give," said Mr Hollyhead. "Daniels Mill is a Major part of Bridgnorth's heritage and we need help to give future generations the opportunity of enjoying it."

The mill will be open to the public every Saturday and Sunday after it opened next weekend, as well as bank holidays, until the end of October when it closes for the winter again.