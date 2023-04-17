Joan gets to have her cake and eat it as she celebrates centenary

Centenarian Joan Whitney

Joan Whitney marked her centenary with family at the Danesford Grange Care Home on Kidderminster Road, where she now lives.

The mother of four, grandmother to ten, great grandmother to 13, and great-great grandmother to two, was born in Bridgnorth and lived with her late husband Derrick in Wellmeadow.

Joan spent much of her working life at Whitney's Bakery in the town, decorating cakes for other people.