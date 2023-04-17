Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Joan gets to have her cake and eat it as she celebrates centenary

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

A Bridgnorth woman who spent years working at a local bakery celebrated her 100th birthday at the weekend with a slice of her own cake.

Centenarian Joan Whitney
Centenarian Joan Whitney

Joan Whitney marked her centenary with family at the Danesford Grange Care Home on Kidderminster Road, where she now lives.

The mother of four, grandmother to ten, great grandmother to 13, and great-great grandmother to two, was born in Bridgnorth and lived with her late husband Derrick in Wellmeadow.

Joan spent much of her working life at Whitney's Bakery in the town, decorating cakes for other people.

But on Sunday, she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and staff at Danesford for tea and a slice of birthday cake.

Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News