Bridgnorth horse Luccia a favourite at Cheltenham

The Cheltenham Festival returns this week

Luccia is owned by Paul Sandy, who runs Pump and Plant Services based at Knowle Sands Industrial Estate in Bridgnorth and bred the horse himself.

Being ridden by jockey Nico de Boinville, the horse is favourite to take the Mares' Novices' Hurdle on Thursday at 4.50pm where bookies are offering starting odds at 11/8.

The five-year-old horse is being trained by Nicky Henderson, who said the horse has won before but has had its troubles

He said: "You had to be impressed with her. She's had a few hiccups since she won at Newbury, but that was exactly what we wanted before Cheltenham. She was a bit untidy at the last, but apart from that her jumping was great.

"She had a horrible incident last year where we very nearly lost her. It's fantastic for Paul. She's a home-bred and it's exciting. She's a bit special."