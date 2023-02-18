Notification Settings

Bridgnorth mayor plants tree in memory of The Queen

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A new apple tree has been planted by a Shropshire town's mayor in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and to celebrate King Charles III's upcoming coronation.

Mayor Karen Sawbridge with Master of the Guild of Bridgnorth Freemen Tony Head along with Freemen Richard Foxalll and Jenny Rogers

The Mayor of Bridgnorth, Councillor Karen Sawbridge, was invited by the Guild of Bridgnorth Freeman to plant the tree at Castle Grounds in the town on Thursday.

Councillor Sawbridge said: "The Freemen of Bridgnorth asked me to attend/help with the planting of a new apple tree in the Castle Grounds to mark the impending Coronation of King Charles III, as well as in memory of our wonderful Queen Elizabeth II who sadly passed away on 5th September 2022.

"The tree has been planted in a quiet place, so residents and visitors alike may visit the tree and pay homage to a monarch who is greatly missed, as well as to pay tribute to our new King."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

