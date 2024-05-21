Can new variety win David Austin Roses its 28th Chelsea Flower Show gold medal?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

David Austin, one of the country's most famous names for roses, has been growing the flowers in Albrighton for the last 60 years.

The world-leading breeder of fine English Roses, which was set up by David Austin senior and is now run by his son, released its very first rose back in 1961 called Constance Spry.

Since then the family business that calls the Shropshire countryside its home counts more than 200 varieties of roses to its name; roses that are enjoyed the length and breadth of Britain and far beyond.

More than 30 years of exhibiting at both the RHS Chelsea and RHS Hampton Court Palace have together resulted in 44 gold medals so far.

Last year, the Albrighton grower received its 27th gold at the Chelsea Flower Show for its rose collection, featuring the Dannahue, named after TV's Black Gardener, Danny Clarke; it was even visited by Queen Camilla and won the gold in the floral awards at the Grand Pavilion.

In 2022, following a two-year hiatus from the Chelsea Flower Show, the Shropshire rose grower won gold for its display of roses featuring 'Elizabeth' a rose created to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The star at this year's David Austin display at the Chelsea Flower Show is its new Bridgewater rose - named after acclaimed potter Emma Bridgewater.

It is described by the rose grower as: “A romantic-looking rose with medium-sized blooms that look like an impressionist painting even in real life, the Emma Bridgewater rose offers a mesmerising kaleidoscope of colours.

“She first appears as pink, yet orange is at the centre of its button eye and you can expect the brighter coral-pink tones to soften to mauve and lilac over time, culminating in a host of unique-looking blooms – reminiscent of a bunch of flowers.

"Both petals and leaves are fashionably matte, much like an Old Rose. A repeat flowerer, it begins with a shallow cup that opens up to a majestic rosette with maximum impact.”