'Don't stop for anything': Drinking club mates reveal details of Ukraine mission

Vlassis Alpanis and Tony Cork are normally to be found enjoying a pint with their friends in the 'Odd Goblins' drinking club at The Harp in Albrighton on Thursdays.

But earlier this month the pair set off on a very different adventure, joining a convoy across Europe to deliver aid and Mr Cork's old pick-up truck to Ukraine.

Two members of the Odd Goblins drinking club, which meets at The Harp, have just returned from an aid mission to Ukraine. From left are Tony Cork, Mike Basin, Geoff Woodman – chairman of the group - and Vlassis Alpanis.

The country remains under attack from Russia, which launched an invasion in February 2022.

Mr Alpanis, 69, from Albrighton, and Mr Cork, 72, from Codsall Wood, both spoke of the moving impact of the mission – and their desire to return with more aid next year.

The pair, who funded their own trip, had joined Pickups for Peace in a convoy from Hull to Rotterdam, across Europe to Poland, and then onto the Ukrainian city, Lviv.

They travelled in Mr Cork's Mazda B2 500 which they donated when they arrived.