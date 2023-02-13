Notification Settings

Albrighton funeral: Gunshot volleys and flypast expected in tribute to RAF serviceman

By David Tooley

The funeral of a service personnel is being held in a Shropshire village today, with residents being reassured they don't need to worry if they hear gunshots.

Sgt Andrew Kemp. Photo: RAF Odiham
Sgt Andrew Kemp. Photo: RAF Odiham

Sergeant Andrew Kemp, of the RAF Regiment is to receive a military funeral at St Mary Magdalene Church in Albrighton at 12.15pm.

Three rounds of volleys will be fired in tribute to Sgt Kemp, something all service personnel are offered as tribute.

As a result, residents have been told there's no need for alarm if they hear the shots. There could also be low-flying aircraft heading over Albrighton as well.

In a statement posted in January, spokesmen for RAF Odiham in Hampshire spoke of their great sadness at Sgt Kemp's death. He had only been posted there from RAF Cosford in September.

Group Captain Donal McGurk McGurk, the station commander, said: "Despite having only been posted into RAF Odiham from RAF Cosford in September 2022, Sgt Andy Kemp had made a considerable impact on the busy Force Protection Training Flight whose work is so central to the Station’s operational output.

"I was shocked to hear of his death and my condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.”

A spokesman for the RAF Odiham Force Protection Training Flight, said: "Working with Sgt Kemp was an absolute privilege.

"Upon his arrival at RAF Odiham, he immediately got stuck in and despite the busy nature of the section, he proactively engaged, demonstrating his committed character to upholding diverse and inclusive values of the unit. He will be sorely missed, and my deepest sympathy goes out to his family and those close to him.

"The thoughts and condolences from the RAF Odiham community and the wider RAF are with Sgt Kemp’s family at this difficult time."

Warning residents about the tributes, a spokesman for Albrighton Parish Council said: "Please note there will be military personnel with weapons which will conduct three rounds of volleys of fire in tribute to the serviceman."

"There is also likely to be a low flying aircraft subject to weather and other taskings that is due to conduct a fly past.

The spokesman added: "Please do not be alarmed if you hear gunshots. We would be grateful if residents in the vicinity could notify elderly residents or family members."

The Ministry of Defence and St Mary Magdelene Church have been asked for more information.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

