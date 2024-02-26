Express & Star
Battery bank to store electricity has been given go-ahead on green belt land

A battery bank to store electricity for 1,750 homes will be built on green-belt land in east Shropshire after permission was granted.

By Mike Sheridan
Published
Beamish Lane, Albrighton. photo google street view

The scheme put forward by green energy firm Hydrock will see a 7-megawatt battery storage system built near an existing sub-station on Beamish Lane, Albrighton.

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are designed to store energy generated by renewable sources and release it at periods of high demand.

A previous proposal for the same site was withdrawn in April 2023, but was then re-submitted after advice from Shropshire Council’s planning officers. The revised scheme was amended to reduce the footprint of the site and provide additional landscaping to screen the development.

