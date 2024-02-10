The cases of meningococcal group B infection, which can cause meningitis and septicaemia, were recorded this week in two people who attend Kidszone in Oswestry, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

It is understood the first case detected was in a child who attends the nursery and who was admitted to hospital this week for treatment.

The nursery, based at the Eastern Oswestry Community Centre off Cabin Lane, is working with Shropshire Council, county NHS bodies and the regional branch of the governmental agency the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Children and staff alike in the nursery community have been offered antibiotics to limit the spread of the disease.