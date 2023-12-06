Train passenger rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in lift at Telford railway station

Firefighters attended the station at 9.30pm on Tuesday after a call from someone locked in the lift.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 21:36pm on Tuesday, fire control received a call reporting an incident classified as lift rescue persons locked in in Telford.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central."

Crews used equipment to release the doors and the lift has now been closed off to the public.