Train passenger rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in lift at Telford railway station
A train passenger got stuck in the lift at Telford Central railway station with fire crews called to help.
Published
Firefighters attended the station at 9.30pm on Tuesday after a call from someone locked in the lift.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 21:36pm on Tuesday, fire control received a call reporting an incident classified as lift rescue persons locked in in Telford.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central."
Crews used equipment to release the doors and the lift has now been closed off to the public.