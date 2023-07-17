Emergency services scrambled after light aircraft crashes in field

Two fire crews were sent to the scene.

The incident took place at Broughton, near Claverley, earlier this afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the crash at around 3.27pm.

Two fire crews from nearby Bridgnorth were sent to the scene, while West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

The fire service said that the passenger was out of the aircraft when they arrived and they worked to make sure the microlight was "mechanically and electrically safe".

Two people were taken to hospital last month after a microlight crashed in a field off the A458 to the west of Welshpool in Mid Wales.