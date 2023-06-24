Shrewsbury Food festival fans left queuing for buses as staff sickness sees trains cancelled

Trains have been cancelled between Wellington and Shrewsbury

Revellers heading towards Shrewsbury for the food festival have been left waiting for replacement buses after staff sickness sees disruption to train services.

National Rail has said railway lines between Wellington and Shrewsbury station have been closed due to signalling staff being taken ill.

Disruption is expected until around 7pm on Saturday.

The first day of the Shrewsbury Food Festival is expecting hundreds of visitors to flood the town from neighbouring areas.

This isn't the first time signal staff sickness has forced the line to close down, in April, a Network Rail spokesperson said they were undergoing "an extensive recruitment and training programme" to ensure the manning of the Abbey Foregate signal box.

The box can only be safely operated by specially trained individuals.