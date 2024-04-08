Police launch murder investigation as boy, 15, dies near West Bromwich shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to New Square, just off New Street, shortly after 9.15pm on Sunday.

Despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, the teenager was pronounced dead.

A murder investigation has launched as police have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

DCI Laura Harrison, from the West Midlands Police homicide team, said: "It is a tragedy that yet another young life has been lost as a result knife crime. Our immediate thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

“We are at the early stages of our enquiries but we have detectives working hard to identify those responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.

"There are several lines of enquiry that we will be following, but we also need people to come forward with information.

“We'll be increasing patrols and offering reassurance to the community over the coming days.”

A picture taken by a passer-by on Monday morning shows a blue tent and police cordon outside of the Odeon cinema at New Square Shopping Centre.

National Express West Midlands advised at around 6.25am that services had been disrupted as a result of the incident.

It said services 4, 4M, 5 and 40 had diverted in both directions via Congregation Way, Reform Street, Bull Street, West Bromwich Ringway, St Michael Street.

Local MP Nicola Richards said: "This is a terrible tragedy, and my deepest sympathies go out to the victim's family and friends."

Anyone with information about the stabbing has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting log 3772 of April 7.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Express & Star has contacted New Square Shopping Centre and West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.