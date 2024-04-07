Popular show celebrates Lego and helps raise much needed funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Black Country Brick Show brought hundreds of building block enthusiasts to the Phoenix Collegiate in West Bromwich for a weekend of Lego-related fun.

Paul Clark and Mark Hallbury pose next to Jurassic Park

Those attending on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 were treated to a range of exhibits and attractions, including a group of Star Wars re-enactors and a play area where children and adults alike were able to build their own creations.

Exhibits at the event included the Crooked House public house from Himley, Molineux Stadium, a full model of Jurassic Park and a Lego robot wars where youngsters could control the robots in battle.

A full model of Jurassic Park could be found at the show

It was the four years of the show, which helps to raise funds for Birmingham Children's Hospital and the Lego charity Fairy Bricks and co-founder Paul Clark said it was fun to be able to put on an event for something he loved.

He said: "I'm a big Lego fan myself, first of all, but this is also a nice community event in the area which helps inspire kids and also raises funds for charities, so it's a way of putting on something positive.

There were dozens of displays and lots of people out and about buying and selling

"The charities we're raising for are Birmingham Children's Hospital, which is where my daughter Olivia was treated and has become quite personal to us as a family, and Fairy Bricks, who donate Lego sets to children's wards up and down the country to give them a bit of cheer.

"Lego is great as it's very versatile and whatever you put your mind to, you can create, which sounds a bit corny, but is absolutely true."

Helen Foulger was one of the many exhibitors

Mr Clark said his own personal favourite thing to build was a pirate ship and said his own love for Lego had also been shared by a lot of adults, saying that they were the majority of tickets sold.

He said: "There's been a lot of adults here this year, not just with families, but also adults coming on their own to look at the displays.

Wonderful creations, such as this puffin, were on display

"We've had about 57 displays this year, with everything from a working fairground to Jurassic Park and a huge train layout.

"People have been really happy with the Star Wars area, coming to look at the characters, but everyone has just loved the event and we sold out both days, having sold out last year, and we're already planning ahead for next year."

Different characters from the Lego brand were available to buy

Mr Clark said the aim of the weekend had been to raise more than £10,000 for the two charities, but also to celebrate Lego and put on a really positive event.

He said: "Lego is still as popular as ever, if not more popular, and it's becoming more and more popular with adults as well.

Children were able to get creative and make their own Lego models

"I'd also like to see it inspire kids and, maybe, they'll leave the event and go home and build, which my daughters do, so it's just a great weekend."