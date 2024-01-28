Black Country Derby: 15 photos of fans, flares and action around the big FA Cup clash
West Brom and Wolves supporters from around the region have poured into West Bromwich for a huge match between the two bitter rivals.
The fourth round FA Cup clash - a sell-out, to nobody's surprise - has captured the attention of the region being the first match between the two Black Country stalwarts in front of fans for more than a decade.
Express & Star reporter Daniel Walton and photographer Tim Sturgess have been outside The Hawthorns soaking up the atmosphere around a game with the eyes of the Black Country and beyond on it - the game was chosen by ITV for live broadcast, for those not lucky enough to secure a ticket.
Here are 15 photos of action around the match.