Black Country Derby: 15 photos of fans, flares and action around the big FA Cup clash

West Brom and Wolves supporters from around the region have poured into West Bromwich for a huge match between the two bitter rivals.

The fourth round FA Cup clash - a sell-out, to nobody's surprise - has captured the attention of the region being the first match between the two Black Country stalwarts in front of fans for more than a decade.

Express & Star reporter Daniel Walton and photographer Tim Sturgess have been outside The Hawthorns soaking up the atmosphere around a game with the eyes of the Black Country and beyond on it - the game was chosen by ITV for live broadcast, for those not lucky enough to secure a ticket.

Here are 15 photos of action around the match.

Albion fans
Wolves fans arriving at The Hawthorns with a police escort
Wolves fans arriving at The Hawthorns
Wolves fans arriving at The Hawthorns
Wolves fans arriving at The Hawthorns
A flare near the ground
James Simmonds, Lloyd Newton and Kerry Simmonds
Wolves fans are up for it
Zack and Collett Blake
Alfie Bradshaw
Kelly Smith, Tom Lotmus, Kathy Langran, Duncan Holman, Emma Holman and Claire Byatt
Wolves fans arriving at The Hawthorns
Albion fans Mandy Gilbert, Belinda Blakeway, Oliver Kath and Joanne Blakeway
