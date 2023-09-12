Growing swimming school to make a splash in West Bromwich

Jo with Puddle the Duck in West Bromwic

Since opening in 2013, the swim school has experienced rapid growth by offering baby and child swimming lessons and will now be expanding into a new venue at the Mercure Birmingham West Hotel in Birmingham Road, providing baby and pre-school classes every Monday morning.

The growth of the swim school has also led to the recruitment of a number of new teachers, but with plans for further expansion, Puddle Ducks Worcestershire is still on the lookout for more highly-trained teachers.

Puddle Ducks takes an innovative approach to swimming, employing teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly. With small class sizes and the inclusion of rhyme and movement, Puddle Ducks’ teaching techniques mean they are able to nurture confidence and encourage natural swimming ability.

Co-owner of Puddle Ducks Worcestershire, Suzanne Horton, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our services that will allow us to meet the growing demand in the area. From September, we will be offering our baby and pre-school classes at a new pool at the Mercure Hotel in West Bromwich and we are taking bookings now.

"As we expand, our aim is to continue using the latest techniques and ensure our teaching standards remain high. Children are at the centre of what we do, and we want to continue providing a fantastic experience to suit every child’s needs.”

Jo, who is one of the swim teachers at the new pool said: “West Bromwich is a brand-new area for us and we are so excited to meet lots of local families and be able to give children in the area the opportunity to take part in our swimming lessons."