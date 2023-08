Happy couple say 'I do' again 63 years on, with brother of the groom playing best man for second time

A Cannock couple celebrating 63 years of wedded bliss decided to renew their vows in front of friends and family and complete with the original best man.

Brian and Sheila Hill renewing their wedding vows with a picture from the original ceremony Brian and Sheila Hill first met in 1958 when they would regularly go dancing at the Adelphi in West Bromwich and got married 17 months later at St Phillips' Church.