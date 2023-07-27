Greggs opens bigger premises in West Bromwich Shopping centre

The new store has opened up in a new unit at New Square Shopping Centre

Previously located at Unit 20B, New Square Shopping Centre, in West Bromwich, the new shop has relocated to a larger unit at Unit 17 and opened on Thursday.

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and vegan alternatives.

Freshly-made bakes and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on the go, and customers will also be able to make click and collect orders via the Greggs app.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink, which is served until 11am every day.

Hot drinks including the flat white and peppermint tea are among the drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100 per cent Fairtrade.

The West Bromwich shop opens with a fresh new look and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating and will be open between 7am and 9pm from Monday to Saturday and from 7.30am to 6pm on Sundays.

Shop manager Danielle Bowen said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our improved shop in West Bromwich.

"We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”