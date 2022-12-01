The People's Orchestra's Christmas concert is in West Bromwich this weekend

The People's Orchestra at West Bromwich Town Hall

The Black Country based orchestra is holding A Christmas Festival at West Bromwich Town Hall on Saturday at 6pm.

Orchestra manager Amy Marshall said: "This will be our final concert of the year so it should be special.

"A Christmas Festival promises to be a fantastic evening full of feel-good Christmas classics.

"Featuring The People’s Orchestra, Big Band, and our massed Show Choir all coming together for a night filled with magical musical moments, this night isn’t one to miss."

The audience will also able to join in the fun during several Christmas classics.

Amy said: "Join our chorus of a hundred singers in Hark the Herald, O Come all Ye Faithful, and The First Noel (to name a few!) and be serenaded with tunes such as I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, Fairytale of New York, Into the Unknown from Frozen 2 and Let The Bells Ring.

"It should be great fun, we will have bits of films and other surprises for our audience who continue to support the work we do."

The charity helps people back into work through music and consists of the People's Orchestra, which is made up of musicians of grade seven ability and above, and the Rusty Players Orchestra which helps people who have not performed for years gain back confidence, as well as two choirs.