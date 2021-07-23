Men charged with attempted murder of police officers remanded in custody

Police outside New Square Shopping Centre after two officers were attacked. Photo: SnapperSK

Parminder Hunjan, 37, and Maninder Hunjan, 25, appeared at a Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court hearing on Friday.

The men were charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of an imitation firearm.

Maninder has also been charged with possession of a prohibited item.

The officers, both men, were slashed at New Square Shopping Centre in West Bromwich just before 11.30am on Wednesday.

The suspects, both of Frank Road in Smethwick, were remanded in custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on August 30.