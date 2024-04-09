Price of gold hits an all-time high

The spot price of gold hit highs of about £1,864 per ounce on Tuesday morning, surpassing previous record highs touched earlier this month.

It means the value has jumped by about 13 per cent since the start of the year.

Black Country businessman Aaron Sheldon said they were seeing more people selling gold rings and family items because of the price accelerating so rapidly.

"The price is up 10 per cent in really just one month," added Mr Sheldon, director of jewellers and gold buyers Bowjangles in Market Place, Wednesbury,

The rally comes as geopolitical tensions have heightened, economic conditions remain uncertain, and financial markets have gone through a period of volatility.

It also reflects strong demand from central banks, namely in China, Poland and Singapore, and Asian investors who have been buying up gold in recent months, according to investment experts at UBS.

The bank said gold has rallied "faster and more forcefully" than its already high expectations, and that buyers are set to continue accumulating the metal in the months ahead.

Mr Sheldon said his business had become fully established in the last financial crisis, but they had not seen the pattern of movement in gold price that it was seeing now with wealth nations and people buying gold.

"It shows the real state of the economy with gold purchases up to unprecedented levels since the start of war in Gaza.

"People are selling shares and putting their wealth into the safe haven of gold.

"We are also not seeing the fall off in jewellery sales that we saw in the previous financial crisis.

"My concern for the public is that there could be a some heavy inflation on the horizon. In the past gold prices going up fast have been followed by high inflation rates."

Ed Monk, associate director at Fidelity International, said surging gold prices are "underpinned by expectations of lower interest rates, geopolitical concerns and growing caution" around stock markets.

Interest rates coming down can prompt investors and savers to look for more attractive places to put their cash, like precious metals.

"In general, it (gold) performs well in times of political or economic uncertainty that cause investors to seek safe-haven assets," Mr Monk said.

"In addition, events causing a drop in the buying power of paper assets – quantitative easing or excessive inflation - drive up the underlying value of gold and tend to do the same to its price."

That happens because the supply of gold is limited, so rising levels of demand push up its price.

Gold remains an asset that investors look to as a "safe-haven option", Mr Monk added, with conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine further fuelling demand.

Gold miner Fresnillo was at the top of the FTSE 100 on Tuesday with gains of more than four per cent amid the surge in gold prices.