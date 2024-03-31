Wednesbury service station applying to provide alcohol

Motor Fuel Limited, trading as Holyhead Road Service Station in Trouse Lane wants to sell alcohol between 6am and 11pm daily for consumption off the premises.

They have applied to Sandwell Council for the licence which would also allow for the provision of late night refreshment between 11am and 5pm daily.

Any person objecting to the application or who wants to make representations can write to Licensing Team, Regulated Services, Sandwell Council House, PO Box 2374,

Oldbury, B69 3DE or e-mail licensing_team@sandwell.gov.uk no later than April 16.