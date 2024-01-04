Motorists warned to expect diversions and delay for works

Sandwell Council has informed residents that Mounts Road in Wednesbury will be closed over the next week at the junction of Bridge Street due to gas works.

There will be a set of two-way signals in operation at Bridge Street during the works, which are expected to run until January 11.

A spokesman for Sandwell Council said: "Mounts Road is closed at the junction of Bridge Street.

"Temporary two-way signals are in operation on Bridge Street due to gas works.

"We expect the road to remain closed until January 11 and diversions are in place, expect delays."