Community hub gets new lease of life after grant help

The restoration project of the Old Post Office in Wednesbury has been completed thanks to a grant of £51,700 from Enovert Community Trust, through the Landfill Communities Fund (LFC).

Led by Wednesbury 2000, the project has successfully revived the historic building and transformed it into a vibrant community hub.

The project addressed key infrastructure needs, including the installation of a new heating system, toilets, drainage, windows, and energy-efficiency upgrades.

The Old Post Office will now serve as a much-needed venue for local activities and organisations.

In consultation with local residents, it became evident that there was a significant lack of affordable venue space in Wednesbury, particularly within the town centre.

The newly restored building will provide a cost-effective space for more than 50 local organisations to run their activities and aims to collaborate with many community services to promote socialising, fitness and care in the community.

The dance class is one of many activities taking place at the Old Post Office

Kallianne Titley, secretary of Wednesbury 2000, said: "We would like to thank Enovert Community Trust for its generous grant which played a crucial role in making this project a reality.

"This project has enabled us to support the delivery of essential services to the community, all under one roof.

“We've transformed this disused space into a facility that serves many different needs.

"The Old Post Office is now a thriving home for organisations such as dance classes, martial arts classes, sports clubs, charities and church services.”

Angela Haymonds, trust manager of Enovert Community Trust, said: "The Trustees are delighted to have supported this project to produce a community hub for Wednesbury 2000.

"It is crucial to ensure resources are available to communities, and we believe this newly enhanced space will have a positive and lasting impact on Wednesbury.”

The Old Post Office is located just under six miles from Highfields Landfill Site.

For more information on Enovert Community Trust, call 01753 582513, email ahaymonds@enovertct.org or go to enovertct.org