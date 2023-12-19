Wednesbury town centre area sealed off by police as residents urged to stay away

The plea comes after a large cordon was seen being put into place in Market Place in Wednesbury on Tuesday morning.

The incident saw a man treated for serious injuries after being found on Market Place around 12.07am, with an ambulance, paramedic officer and MERIT trauma doctor, along with a critical care paramedic, attending the scene, and the man being taken to hospital.

West Midlands Police have blocked off access to the market centre and are working to make the site secure.

Buses are also being diverted from the route.

On Facebook, Sue Tycer, said: "Market Place in Wednesbury is cordoned off by the police.

"Police suggest it may be for most of the day. Walsall Community Transport Services 65 and 67 won't be able to serve the stop in Market Place until the cordon is lifted."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Market Place, Wednesbury at 12.07am.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor, with a critical care paramedic, attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital."