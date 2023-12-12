105 homes planned for playing fields despite pitch shortage

Housing developer Persimmon is planning to build 105 homes on fields off Friar Park Road in Wednesbury.

But a government body responsible for protecting playing fields has come out against the plan over concerns that £300,000 promised to improve facilities elsewhere in Sandwell might be scrapped under the plans.

Persimmon already has permission to build 84 homes on the land – after plans were given the green light by Sandwell Council in 2020 – but the developer returned with a new application to add more homes to the development earlier this year.

As part of the deal to build 84 homes on the playing fields, Persimmon agreed £300,000 to put towards improving the facilities at the Hydes Road playing fields – just over a mile away – which Sandwell Council had singled out as a “key priority site” for sports.

The money was also supposed to make sure the pitches at the Phoenix Collegiate site in Clarkes Lane, West Bromwich, were brought up to a ‘good’ standard for community use.

The Football Foundation, which channels government, FA and Premier League money into grassroots football, said the promised pitches had been provided but were branded “poor quality” after an inspection.