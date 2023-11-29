Car and lorry crash on M6 leading to huge queues on motorway

National Highways reported at around 2pm that traffic has been stopped on the southbound carriageway within junction 8 for the M5 due to a crash, with traffic held for around 45 minutes.

Traffic could be seen backing up, with delays building on the approach to the incident and traffic seen as far back as junction 9 for Wednesbury, and there was six miles of congestion once the road was reopened.

Two fire engines from Walsall and Willenhall were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for National Highways said at 2.04pm: "Traffic is currently stopped on the M6 southbound within junction 8 for the M5 due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"Emergency services are en-route to scene.

"Delays are beginning to build on approach to the incident."

The agency said there was seven miles of congestion with delays of up to 90 minutes reported. Traffic remained held at around 2.40pm.

The update said: "There are delays of up to 90 minutes on the M6 southbound due to a collision within junction 8 for the M5.

"Traffic remains held at this time.

"All emergency services on scene. Approximately. 7 miles of congestion."

The final message from National Highways confirmed that the road had been reopened at 2.46pm after the collision had been cleared to the hard shoulder, but advised of delays due to six miles of congestion.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "Collision has been cleared to the hard shoulder and traffic released in all lanes on the M6 southbound within junction 8 for the M5.

"Please allow time for the delays to ease, with approximately six miles of congestion with delays of up to 70 minutes."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "A crew from Willenhall and a crew from Walsall (two fire engines in total) are currently in attendance.

"They arrived shortly after 1.55pm.

"Incident involves a lorry and a car."

AA Traffic shows queues stretching back to junction 10, for the M54.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.