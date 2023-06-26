Fire crew pictured washing cars at Brierley Hill Fire Station

Fire crews across the West Midlands washed countless cars over the weekend in honour of their colleague, Iain Hughes, who went missing during his attempt to swim the Channel on June 20, with the search called off on June 21.

Iain Hughes had been training for two years. Credit: Instagram @hughesyswims

There was no set fee for a wash and people were simply asked to give what they could ,with all donations going towards Iain's chosen charities, the British Heart Foundation, The Fire Fighters Charity and Midlands Air Ambulance.

More than £20,000 has been raised thanks to the effort of fire crew

The fundraiser set up by 42-year-old Iain, who was crew manager at Wednesbury Fire Station, has more than doubled its original target, having now exceeded £53,000.

Now, thanks to the efforts of fire crew across the region, the total has been boosted by a further £20,000.

Car washes were held at fire stations across the West Midlands

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We would like to say a heartfelt 'thank you' to everyone who supported our charity car washes at the weekend.

"Donations to three causes being supported by crew manager Iain Hughes now exceed £53,000.

"We’re proud to confirm that proceeds from the car washes will add at least £20,000 to the current total.

Iain Hughes went missing during his swim of the Channel. Photo: Instagram @Hughesyswims

"Iain remains missing after his attempt to swim the English Channel last week.

"Our chief fire officer, Wayne Brown, has described as ‘remarkable’ the efforts of all who helped to boost Iain’s total."

