The Windmill pub in Wednesbury officially open after a £232,000 refurb. Pictured landlady Lisa Smith

The Windmill, on Coronation Road, Wednesbury, re-opened today after being given a new lease on life through an investment by the Craft Union Pub Company.

The £232,000 refurbishment has seen new furnishings, fittings and dual rooms fitted as a space for functions.

The renovated pub, which shut on May 8 for the work to be carried out, has also developed a new sports area featuring live sports from BT and Sky Sports, a pool table and a darts board.

Landlady Lisa Smith said: "It's been going so well, it is starting to get quite busy now which is nice.

"Everyone really loves the new makeover, they really do, we have had all the regulars back in here taking a look around and some new faces as well which is always lovely."

The pub also sports a new transformed outdoor space, which boasts new benches and ground, just in time for the summer.

The bar area of the pub

Ms Smith continued: "I really love it, it looks amazing, It's all a bit overwhelming really, I have settled down a bit now but yea, it really looks fantastic.

"It spells a new future for the pub really yea. everyone is really enjoying it."

As part of a planned launch party, June 23 will see live music held at the pub from 8pm, with a Las Vegas night also planned for June 24, before the fun is rounded off with a karaoke night on June 25 at 4pm.