Plans to turn disused bar and grill building into music venue

The application has been made by Club Ochio Rios Ltd to Sandwell Council to make changes to an existing property, which is based on Dudley Port in Tipton.

The building, which has operated as Ekhaya Bar and Grill, could be turned into a live music and entertainment venue under the application, which is under the Licensing Act 2003 Notice of Application for a Premises Licence.

The proposal by Club Ochio Rios would see the club play recorded and live music from Monday to Sunday between 11am and 3am each day, as well as other late night entertainment from Monday to Sunday from 11pm to 3am.

There would also be the sale of alcohol on the premises between 11am and 2.30am from Monday to Sunday.

Sandwell Council has said that a record of the application may be inspected at the General Licensing Team office at Sandwell Council House on Freeth Street in Oldbury during normal office hours from Monday to Friday.

Any representations by interested parties or responsible authorities regarding the application must be made in writing to the General Licensing Team or via email using licensing_ Team@sandwell.gov.uk, by Janaury 4.