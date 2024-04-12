'The investigation is not over' says detective in charge of DPD murder case - as five are jailed for killing

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC jailed four Black Country men for life on Friday following the murder of Aurman Singh on August 21 last year and a fifth man was jailed for manslaughter.

The DPD driver had been brutally attacked by two gangs of men while delivering parcels in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 25, also of Greenfield Road; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of in Dudley; are all now serving life in prison and were captured less than three hours after the murder of Aurman Singh while fleeing back to the Black Country.

DCI Mark Bellamy who led the investigation into the murder, said officers began mobilising just two minutes after the Berwick Avenue attack following calls from concerned members of the public.

He told the Shropshire Star: “It was in a residential area, there were a large number of people about as it was summer and the school holidays, which helped us. Thankfully, the residents of Berwick Avenue were very co-operative.”