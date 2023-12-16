Consultation under way about moving Black Country Post Office branch

The area in which the current branch is located at, 6 Union Street, Tipton, is being redeveloped, prompting bosses to look at moving it to Unit 15, 12 Unity Walk.

A Post Office spokesman said: "We have been actively working in the local community to find an alternative way of providing Post Office services to our customers.

"The current postmaster has identified an opportunity to move this branch into an alternative nearby location. This move would enable us to maintain Post Office services to this area."

The spokesman added: "This proposed premises, which is currently empty, would undergo a full refurbishment to incorporate a cards and stationery store with Union Street Post Office. Works would be carried out to install a new wide door and refit a new shop front.

"There would be in a dedicated area of the store with two screened serving positions. The same range of products and services."

A consultation is now open with the opportunity to give feedback on the move and access into and within the store will close on January 26.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 189208.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.