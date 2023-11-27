Work begins to bring back popular canal festival

Kevin Maslin has begun work to bring back the Tipton Canal and Community Festival in September 2024, marking the first time it would have taken place since 2019.

Mr Maslin, who lives and works in Great Bridge, said there had been interest in bringing it back, with the local community association among the biggest supporters of the plan.

He said: "As with many events, the Covid pandemic put paid to any plans to hold the event for the first couple of years and then people seemed to lose interest, but we're aiming to bring it back even bigger and better than before.

"The Tipton Community Association was always the big driving force and they have met my suggestion with great enthusiasm.

"We held our first meeting a few weeks ago and it was a big success."

Mr Maslin spoke about the history of boating in the region, as well as speaking about a planned tagline around that history, and said he wanted more people to get involved as volunteers to help run the event.

He said: "We seem to have filled the main organising roles, but still need volunteers on the ground over the weekend itself to act as marshalls and general helpers.

"We have a tagline for the event which is 'Bringing to life the Venice of the Midlands', which harks back to commercial carrying days when Tipton had no less than 13 miles of navigable canals within its small boundary.

"It became known as the Venice of the Midlands.

"As in the past, we will be inviting canal boats from across the Midlands and we will have stalls, crafts, floating traders, boat trips and children's activities, something for all the family."

He also said that while it was a long way away from the event taking place on September 21 and 22 next year, he was pleased to see the locals were up for it.

He said: "It may seem a long way in the future but planning such things takes time and we have to fit it in around other commitments and, of course, we want to get it right and put on a good show.

"I've actually lost count of the number of times I've been asked when the canal festival will be coming back, so I know the locals are up for it."

To find out more and to get in touch with Kevin Maslin, email tiptonfest@gmail.com.