Firefighters battling blaze at Tipton pub

West Midlands Fire Service descended upon the former Barge and Barrel pub, now the Old Bush Bar and Grill, on Factory Road, Tipton, at around 10am today.

Firefighters remain at the scene as they continue to work to tackle the blaze at the property but are said to be making "good progress".

The canal towpath which runs adjacent to the pub has been closed to the public due to the water being taken by fire crew.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police for comment.