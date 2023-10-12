Road closures still in place as fire crews work overnight to battle major Tipton scrap yard fire

Road closures are in place as fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze at a Tipton scrap yard for a second day.

The fire broke out more than 24 hours ago
West Midlands Fire Service was called to tackle the the Enablelink scrap yard on George Henry Road at around 6.15am on Wednesday.

Plumes of smoke could be seen travelling for miles as a result of the blaze involving 1,000 tons of scrap metal.

Residents were warned to close their windows and businesses advised to close whilst a nearby school, Harvills Hawthorn Primary School, was also forced to send pupils home as a result of the fire.

West Midlands Fire Service has said the incident is ongoing, with crew having worked over night to tackle the blaze.

More than 24 hours later, motorists have been urged to avoid the area as George Henry Road remains closed.

Speaking on Twitter, West Midlands Police, said: "Following the fire in George Henry Road in Tipton yesterday, Great Western Way off the island in Great Bridge is down to one lane creating lengthy tailbacks.

"Please avoid the area if possible until lunchtime today."

The director of the scrap metal dealer has been left distraught by the fire which has engulfed his company's unit.

Joshua Long was on site all of Wednesday at Enablelink Ltd in Tipton, after receiving a call that a large pile of scrap was on fire at around 5.45am, then discovering the site was on fire.

