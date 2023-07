Chief constable says Tipton police station 'still at risk of closure' despite claims it had been saved

Premium By James Vukmirovic Tipton Published: Just now Last Updated: Just now

The chief constable of West Midlands Police has said a Sandwell police station remains in danger of closure, but will stay fully operational for the time-being.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

West Midlands Police chief constable Craig Guildford has released a statement about Tipton Police Station. Photo: West Midlands Police Craig Guildford has posted a statement about the future of Tipton Police Station and about media coverage about the station.