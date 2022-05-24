Flowers and tributes for motorcyclist, 21, left at Tipton crash scene

More and more tributes were being left at the scene of the accident

The scene on St Marks Road was a sombre one as people gathered to lay and pin up tributes to the young man, who died after suffering serious injuries in an accident involving his motorbike and a car.

Among the tributes being laid on the fence next to Glebefields Library at the junction of Ridgeway Road and St Marks Road were flowers, flares, smoke bombs and various bottles of alcohol, including vodka, rum and champagne.

There were also picture tributes to the man, known locally as Blacks, and written tributes in chalk on the pavement in front.

More tributes were being added by people, while other remained at the scene to look at the different tributes and reflect on the life of a young man.

Two men who said they were friends of Blacks were sitting in a blue BMW next to the tributes, talking with people as they arrived at the scene, and one of the men, who didn't want to be named, spoke warmly about his friend.

He said: "He was just a top lad and I don't think he had a bad bone in his body, so I'm just heartbroken right now, absolutely heartbroken, as this isn't something you would wish on anyone, dying so young.

"We'll always remember him as a joker and the person who was the life and soul of the party, as well as someone who could just make you laugh as you could be having a bad day and he would make you laugh."

One girl, who didn't want to be named, was putting up a tribute said she had known Blacks' girlfriend and had seen the accident happen and was still dealing with the shock of it.

She said: "I knew who he was through his girlfriend and I was down here on Sunday and saw the accident happen, which was just so bad and I don't know how to explain it.

"From what I've seen, they'll be doing balloon releases and fundraisers and lots of things to try and keep his memory alive and I know he'll be remembered for his smile and his laugh."

Another woman living nearby, who didn't want to be named, spoke about the road around where the accident happened, describing it as very dangerous.

She said: "Something like this was going to happen, sadly, as you see people racing up and down this street on bikes, then you see people meandering out of Ridgeway Road, so something like this was always going to happen.

"It's dreadful as 21 is no age to die and no mother should have to bury her child, particularly when they are so young."